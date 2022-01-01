Go
Gerald's Donuts & Burgers

Gerald's famous donuts and burgers
where everything is made fresh!
We are your locally owned and operated family business

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

6901 St Claude Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (3726 reviews)

Popular Items

Rajun Cajun Omelet ^$15.99
BIG G (c)$12.99
Fresh 8oz patty stuffed with bell peppers, onions & mix of favorable seasonings. Dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickles. Choice of seaded or brioche bun and a side.
3 Egg Platter ^$9.99
1/2 dozen mix donuts^$6.99
Pancake Platter^$12.99
1 TOPPING/FILLED DONUT^$1.39
1 DOZEN HOLES^$2.79
2 Egg Platter ^$8.99
1 dozen glaze donuts^$10.29
Fountain Drinks^
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6901 St Claude Ave

Arabi LA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
