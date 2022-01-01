Go
Toast

Gerardos Casita

Serving West Texas since 1977
Your local Tex-Mex cuisine made fresh daily
Come in and enjoy!

2407 N Big Spring St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajita Quesadillas-Full$14.75
Guacamole Salad$8.75
Three Flavors Ench$12.95
Especial de Gerardo-Plain$12.95
Tortilla Soup-Bowl$9.95
Cup Queso$6.75
Deep Dish Apple Pie$8.25
Diet Coke$3.25
Fish Tacos$15.25
Chips and Salsa Small$4.95
See full menu

Location

2407 N Big Spring St

Midland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

2007 North Big Spring Street, Midland, TX, 79707

Lo. St Books

No reviews yet

book store wine bar in the heart of downtown midland

Buffalo Jo’s

No reviews yet

Your favorite local wing joint! Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Chip's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston