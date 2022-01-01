Germantown restaurants you'll love

Germantown restaurants
Toast
  • Germantown

Germantown's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Latin American
Must-try Germantown restaurants

Rio Grande Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Grill

13541 Clopper rd, Germantown

Avg 4.1 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Avocado BLT$13.99
Extra Bacon$4.99
Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Rio Grande Grill
Provisions image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Provisions

19520 Waters Rd, Germantown

Avg 4.7 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$8.50
Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, feta, and pickled red onion served on our pesto focaccia.
Chicken Pesto$9.25
Juicy chicken breast topped with fresh arugula pesto, dijon, mayo, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on our pesto focaccia.
Chicken & Waffles$16.50
Our house Belgian waffles served with our crispy, honey-sriracha fried chicken, maple syrup, and house-made whipped cream.
More about Provisions
La Casita Pupuseria image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria

18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown

Avg 4.4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pupusas Box [@10]$24.95
10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.
Tamal de Elote$2.95
fresh corn tamale
Pupusa de Queso
cheese only
More about La Casita Pupuseria
Sabai Sabai Simply Thai image

SALADS

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai

19847 Century Blvd Suite M, Germantown

Avg 4.4 (2207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggie Spring Rolls$5.95
Crispy Rolls with glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, shiitake mushroom. Comes with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Green Papaya Pad Thai$12.95
Shredded green papaya stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, red tofu, ground peanuts, scallion and optional choice of protein
More about Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
La Gula Mexicana image

 

La Gula Mexicana

21030J Frederick Rd, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Gula Mexicana
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Super Chicken

12611 Wisteria Dr Suite H, Germantown

Avg 4 (239 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY SPECIAL 2$30.50
1 WHOLE CHICKEN + 4 SIDES
1/4 DARK$8.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 WHITE$9.50
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
More about Super Chicken
Nati's Churro & Funnel Cake image

 

Nati's Churro & Funnel Cake

18927 Red Robin Terrace, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nati's Churro & Funnel Cake
Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Germantown image

 

Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Germantown

13220 Wisteria Dr #9, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Germantown
