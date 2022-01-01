Germantown restaurants you'll love
Rio Grande Grill
13541 Clopper rd, Germantown
|Turkey Avocado BLT
|$13.99
|Extra Bacon
|$4.99
|Garlic Bread
|$2.00
Provisions
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown
|Avocado Toast
|$8.50
Smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, feta, and pickled red onion served on our pesto focaccia.
|Chicken Pesto
|$9.25
Juicy chicken breast topped with fresh arugula pesto, dijon, mayo, provolone, lettuce, and tomato on our pesto focaccia.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.50
Our house Belgian waffles served with our crispy, honey-sriracha fried chicken, maple syrup, and house-made whipped cream.
La Casita Pupuseria
18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown
|Pupusas Box [@10]
|$24.95
10 Pupusas box. Choice of 2 variety max.
|Tamal de Elote
|$2.95
fresh corn tamale
|Pupusa de Queso
cheese only
Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
19847 Century Blvd Suite M, Germantown
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$5.95
Crispy Rolls with glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, shiitake mushroom. Comes with sweet chili dipping sauce.
|Green Papaya Pad Thai
|$12.95
Shredded green papaya stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, red tofu, ground peanuts, scallion and optional choice of protein
Super Chicken
12611 Wisteria Dr Suite H, Germantown
|FAMILY SPECIAL 2
|$30.50
1 WHOLE CHICKEN + 4 SIDES
|1/4 DARK
|$8.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
|1/4 WHITE
|$9.50
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Nati's Churro & Funnel Cake
18927 Red Robin Terrace, Germantown
Milano’s Pizza & Pasta - Germantown
13220 Wisteria Dr #9, Germantown