Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Germantown

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast

Germantown restaurants that serve chimichangas

Consumer pic

 

La Mexicana - Germantown

13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD, GERMANTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$6.95
More about La Mexicana - Germantown
Banner pic

 

Rio Grand Bar and Grill - 13541 Copper Road

13541 Copper Road, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Chimichanga$14.95
More about Rio Grand Bar and Grill - 13541 Copper Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown

Tacos

Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Burritos

Chili

Chicken Soup

Tamales

Ceviche

Map

More near Germantown to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (812 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (426 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (311 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (657 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston