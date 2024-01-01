Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Rio Grande Bar and Grill - 13541 Copper Road

13541 Copper Road, Germantown

S/O Chip & salsa$5.00
More about Rio Grande Bar and Grill - 13541 Copper Road
Señor Tequila's - 20021 Century Blvd

20021 Century Blvd, Germantown

Large Chips 16oz Salsa$6.75
More about Señor Tequila's - 20021 Century Blvd

