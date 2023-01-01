Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Germantown

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast

Germantown restaurants that serve enchiladas

Banner pic

 

Rio Grand Bar and Grill - 13541 Copper Road

13541 Copper Road, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Enchiladas$15.95
Shrimp and scallops covered with cheese and campeche sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Rio Grand Bar and Grill - 13541 Copper Road
La Casita Pupuseria image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria

18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown

Avg 4.4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Tradicionales$5.25
refried seda bean/ curtido/ grated cheese
Enchiladas Tradicionales c/ Carne o Pollo$0.00
rfr. red bean/ curtido/ grated cheese + chicken OR steak
Enchiladas Típicas$6.95
stewed chicken/ lettuce/ hard egg
More about La Casita Pupuseria

Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown

Chicken Soup

Quesadillas

Flan

Tacos

Map

More near Germantown to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (437 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston