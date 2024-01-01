Fajita salad in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve fajita salad
La Mexicana - Germantown
13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD, GERMANTOWN
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cheese and sour cream.
Señor Tequila's - 20021 Century Blvd
20021 Century Blvd, Germantown
|L-Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and grilled chicken
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.00
