Fried rice in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
SALADS
Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
19847 Century Blvd Suite M, Germantown
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
Jasmine Rice stir-fried with onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew, raisin, egg, and choice of protein
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with green chili pepper, basil, onion, red bell pepper, tomato and choice of protein
|Classic Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine stir-fried with onion, scallion, tomatoes, egg, cilantro and choice of protein