Fried rice in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve fried rice

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai

19847 Century Blvd Suite M, Germantown

Avg 4.4 (2207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
Jasmine Rice stir-fried with onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew, raisin, egg, and choice of protein
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with green chili pepper, basil, onion, red bell pepper, tomato and choice of protein
Classic Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine stir-fried with onion, scallion, tomatoes, egg, cilantro and choice of protein
More about Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
House Of Fortune

13220 Wisteria Dr,Ste N15, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried Rice（虾炒饭）$12.95
More about House Of Fortune

