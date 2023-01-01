Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Germantown

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast

Germantown restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown

6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$11.00
Customize your burrito with your choice of foundation, rice, beans, mild/med/hot sauce and toppings
Burrito Bowl$11.00
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown
Banner pic

 

Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown

7652 Poplar Avenue, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Flour tortilla with three cheese blend, sausage, onions, red peppers, bacon and scrambled eggs rolled and grilled, served with homemade salsa (or guacamole as an upcharge).
More about Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown

Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown

Pork Chops

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Pies

Cookies

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Germantown to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (8 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston