Cannolis in
Germantown
/
Germantown
/
Cannolis
Germantown restaurants that serve cannolis
Go Grisanti
1940 Exeter Road, Germantown
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$8.50
More about Go Grisanti
Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$4.50
A crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta
More about Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
