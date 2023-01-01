Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Germantown
/
Germantown
/
Chips And Salsa
Germantown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown
6641 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
No reviews yet
Chips & Mango Salsa
$5.50
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - Germantown
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
7652 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$2.99
More about Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
