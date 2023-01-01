Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Germantown
/
Germantown
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Germantown restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
BluffCakes -
7850 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
No reviews yet
Small Coookie Monster Cinnamon Roll
$5.00
More about BluffCakes -
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
7652 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.99
One Classic Cinnamon Roll.
More about Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown
Reuben
Cheesecake
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless Wings
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Burritos
Mac And Cheese
More near Germantown to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(126 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(19 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Southaven
Avg 2.8
(9 restaurants)
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(126 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(19 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Martin
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(653 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(961 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston