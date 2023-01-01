Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Germantown
/
Germantown
/
Pasta Salad
Germantown restaurants that serve pasta salad
Go Grisanti
1940 Exeter Road, Germantown
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$7.50
More about Go Grisanti
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
7652 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
No reviews yet
Pasta Salad
$2.99
More about Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown
Greek Salad
Quesadillas
Garlic Bread
Pies
Tuna Salad
Nachos
Mac And Cheese
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
More near Germantown to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(23 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Southaven
Avg 2.8
(9 restaurants)
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(23 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Martin
No reviews yet
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1026 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston