Penne in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve penne

Go Grisanti

1940 Exeter Road, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne$14.50
Dz. Toasted Ravioli / Miss Mary's Salad / Penne Alfredo / Garlic Bread$41.50
More about Go Grisanti
Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant

1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Penne$20.00
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella with your choice of marinara or meat sauce
Penne with Grilled Chicken$20.00
Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a garlic romano cream
Penne Arrabiata$20.00
Penne pasta tossed with blackened garlic cloves, chili flakes, fresh basil and red wine, in a spicy marinara
More about Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant

