Penne in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve penne
More about Go Grisanti
Go Grisanti
1940 Exeter Road, Germantown
|Penne
|$14.50
|Dz. Toasted Ravioli / Miss Mary's Salad / Penne Alfredo / Garlic Bread
|$41.50
More about Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis
|Baked Penne
|$20.00
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella with your choice of marinara or meat sauce
|Penne with Grilled Chicken
|$20.00
Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a garlic romano cream
|Penne Arrabiata
|$20.00
Penne pasta tossed with blackened garlic cloves, chili flakes, fresh basil and red wine, in a spicy marinara