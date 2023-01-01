Spinach and artichoke dip in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
A blend of artichokes, spinach florentine, romano, mozzarella and provolone cheeses served with crostini
Forest Hill Grill - Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.
9102 Poplar Pike, Germantown
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
Creamy Spinach & artichoke hearts mixed with a variety of white cheeses. Made fresh in-house & served with toasted crustinis & topped with sour cream & pico.