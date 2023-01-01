Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant

1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
A blend of artichokes, spinach florentine, romano, mozzarella and provolone cheeses served with crostini
More about Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
Forest Hill Grill - Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.

9102 Poplar Pike, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
Creamy Spinach & artichoke hearts mixed with a variety of white cheeses. Made fresh in-house & served with toasted crustinis & topped with sour cream & pico.
More about Forest Hill Grill - Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.

