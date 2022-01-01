Tacos in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
7850 Poplar Ave, Germantown
|Taco Calzone
|$12.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
|20" Taco Everyday
|$32.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
|12" Taco Everyday
|$19.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
3160 Village Shops Drive, Germantown
|Shrimp Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Fried Crawfish Taco
|$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Taco
|$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo