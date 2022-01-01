Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Germantown

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast

Germantown restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

7850 Poplar Ave, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Calzone$12.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
20" Taco Everyday$32.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
12" Taco Everyday$19.00
Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

3160 Village Shops Drive, Germantown

Avg 4.3 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Fried Crawfish Taco$13.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco$12.25
served with picante, guacamole, and choice of side. Two soft flour tortillas, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Soul Fish Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown

Salmon

Greek Salad

Pies

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Boneless Wings

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Germantown to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston