Tiramisu in
Germantown
/
Germantown
/
Tiramisu
Germantown restaurants that serve tiramisu
Go Grisanti
1940 Exeter Road, Germantown
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.50
More about Go Grisanti
Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.95
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala, topped with shaved chocolate, cocoa and a light mascarpone cream
More about Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
