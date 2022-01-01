Germantown restaurants you'll love
Germantown's top cuisines
Must-try Germantown restaurants
More about Kaffeehaus
Kaffeehaus
W140 N10393 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown
|Popular items
|Boston Latte (hot)
|$2.75
Boston Latte
Made with honey, espresso, and steamed milk.
|CB Nitro Jet Black (Dark)
|Peppermint Mocha
More about Old Germantown
PIZZA
Old Germantown
W148N12696 Pleasant View Drive, Germantown
|Popular items
|Sausage Sampler Platter
|$15.00
You choose three or five sausages, accompanied with fries or potato dish of the day. Paired with homemade sauces and condiments. To share, 2-4.
|Mushroom Ricotta
|$13.00
Roasted fresh muchrooms, garlic bechamel, Grande Sopraffina ricotta and mozzarella, fresh basil
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00
Pretzel nuggets deep fried and served with our homemade beer cheese dip.