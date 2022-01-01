Germantown restaurants you'll love

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Germantown

Germantown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Germantown restaurants

Kaffeehaus image

 

Kaffeehaus

W140 N10393 Fond du Lac Ave., Germantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boston Latte (hot)$2.75
Boston Latte
Made with honey, espresso, and steamed milk.
CB Nitro Jet Black (Dark)
Peppermint Mocha
More about Kaffeehaus
Old Germantown image

PIZZA

Old Germantown

W148N12696 Pleasant View Drive, Germantown

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Sampler Platter$15.00
You choose three or five sausages, accompanied with fries or potato dish of the day. Paired with homemade sauces and condiments. To share, 2-4.
Mushroom Ricotta$13.00
Roasted fresh muchrooms, garlic bechamel, Grande Sopraffina ricotta and mozzarella, fresh basil
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Pretzel nuggets deep fried and served with our homemade beer cheese dip.
More about Old Germantown
WI Big Boy image

 

WI Big Boy

N116 W15841 Main Street, Germantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Boy$8.99
Fish & Chips$12.99
Fried Cod$14.95
More about WI Big Boy
Map

More near Germantown to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

West Bend

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Cedarburg

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hartland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston