Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Germantown
/
Germantown
/
Chicken Soup
Germantown restaurants that serve chicken soup
Veracruz - Germantown
N112W16344 Mequon Rd, Germantown
No reviews yet
Soup of Day - Chicken Tortilla
$0.00
More about Veracruz - Germantown
WI Big Boy - N116 W15841 Main Street
N116 W15841 Main Street, Germantown
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle - Soup Of The Day
$0.00
More about WI Big Boy - N116 W15841 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown
Pies
Pretzels
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
More near Germantown to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
West Bend
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Thiensville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Cedarburg
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Hartland
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1442 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston