Gertie

Gertie is a Modern Jew-ish Delicatessen serving “good food every day” to Williamsburg, BK and beyond.

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

58 Marcy Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (863 reviews)

Popular Items

LATKES$8.00
4 Potato Latkes + sour cream + apple butter.
Add on Trout Roe for $8
CORNED BEEF REUBEN$16.00
Slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing on our caraway rye bread.
CHICKEN SCHNITZEL$16.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Dill-y Cukes, Pickled Cabbage + Mustard Mayo on Challah
SINGLE BAGELS$2.50
MATZO BALL SOUP$15.00
Roasted Bone Broth, Shredded Chicken + Veggies. Served with a Pickle and House Challah
SCHNECKEN (STICKY BUN)$5.00
Our signature pastry - cinnamon sticky bun with a honey glaze. "Schnecken" means "snail".
TURKEY PASTRAMI CLUB$16.00
House Smoked Turkey, Heritage Bacon, Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Lettuce + Pickled Peppers on House Caraway Rye Sourdough
EGG + CHEESE$10.00
Local Eggs and Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Peppers + Hot Sauce on an English Muffin. Add Heritage Bacon, House Sausage, or Roasted Mushrooms
BAGEL + SCHMEAR$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
GERTIE Chicken Salad made with Mustard + Pickled Celery, Potato Chips on Toasted Challah.
[Cannot be done without Mustard or Celery]
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

58 Marcy Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

