Go
Get Fruity Cafe image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Salad

Get Fruity Cafe

Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1051 Reviews

$

3707 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

That's Incredible
Pineapple, Mango, Bananas, w/Fresh Spinach & Ginger w/Honey
Lucky Punch
Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries & Peaches, w/Honey
Buffalo Shrimp$10.95
Grilled Shrimp Drizzled w/Original Tabasco Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes, & Red Onions, Topped w/Crumbled Blue Cheese and Dressing
Spicy Buffalo Chicken$8.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Drizzled w/Original Tabasco Sauce, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Tomatoes & Red Onions, Topped w/Crumbled Blue Cheese Dressings
Grilled Caesar$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing
Love Jones
Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries and Oats w/Honey
Avocado Chicken$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Jerk Salmon Wrap$10.95
Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Jermakin Me Krazy$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Dude Shut Up
Strawberries, Bananas, Butter Crunch Cookies, Fat Free Milk
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

3707 Main Street, College Park GA 30337

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

COMYAH!

Summer Breeze Flowers and Gifts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Prince

No reviews yet

Hand tossed Brooklyn pizza, love @ first Bite!

Thrive

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Get Fruity Cafe

orange star4.2 • 1051 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston