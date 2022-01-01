Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Salad
Get Fruity Cafe
Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
1051 Reviews
$
3707 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
3707 Main Street, College Park GA 30337
Nearby restaurants
Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar
COMYAH!
Summer Breeze Flowers and Gifts
Come in and enjoy!
The Pizza Prince
Hand tossed Brooklyn pizza, love @ first Bite!
Thrive
Come in and enjoy!