Get Fruity Cafe

We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑
FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties
College Park | Old National | Catering
Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash
MyGetFruity.com

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I

Popular Items

That's Incredible
Pineapple, Mango, Bananas, w/Fresh Spinach & Ginger
NOW THAT'S CRAZY
Blueberries, Strawberries and Banana, Fat Free Milk
Avocado Chicken$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions Finished w/Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Jerk Salmon & Shrimp Salad$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapeños, Carrots and Avocado
Me & My Shorty
Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries
Lucky Punch
Mango, Pineapple, Strawberries & Peaches,
Grilled Caesar$8.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Crouton Dust, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing
Black Bean Burger Wrap$10.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Avocado, Carrots, Finished w/Our Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinagrette Dressing
Jermakin Me Krazy$8.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, w/Sliced Red Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce & Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Jerk Salmon Wrap$10.95
Grilled Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Jerk BBQ Sauce and Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Location

5015 OLD NATIONAL HWY SUITE I

College park GA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
