Get Real Sandwiches
Get Real Sandwiches is an artisan sandwich shop with various salads, soups and snacks. We are passionate about using local, fresh ingredients to create a real sandwich experience. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, we also offer a variety of craft beer, cider, wine and cocktails.
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B
Popular Items
Location
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone
New York Style - Omaha Nebraska
- 'It's the Water' -
The Sports Hall
Every Fu@!king Game!
ROAST Coffeehouse
Real Coffee. Real People.
3618 Farnam St
Come in and enjoy!