Go
Toast
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Get Real Sandwiches

Get Real Sandwiches

Get Real Sandwiches is an artisan sandwich shop with various salads, soups and snacks. We are passionate about using local, fresh ingredients to create a real sandwich experience. In addition to the seasonally changing menu, we also offer a variety of craft beer, cider, wine and cocktails.

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Fried Chicken$14.00
smoked fried chicken, house pickles, whole grain honey mustard, spicy aioli, brioche bun
Corn Fritter$7.00
corn fritter, buttermilk ranch
Roast Beef$14.00
roast beef, white cheddar, caramelized onion, greens, horseradish aioli, dijon, ciabatta
Poutine Fries$8.00
poutine gravy, cheese curd, herbs
House Fries$5.00
house seasoning, herbs
Pork Belly Cubano$14.00
pork belly, ham, swiss, dijon, aioli, house pickles, cuban roll
Roasted Squash$13.00
butternut squash, oyster mushroom, caramelized onion, provolone, greens, aioli, ciabatta
Roast Turkey$14.00
roast turkey, swiss, greens, apple, pickled onion, aioli, sourdough
Grilled Cheese$10.00
white cheddar, swiss, provolone, whole grain honey mustard, sourdough
Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad$12.00
shaved brussel sprouts, apple, fennel, pecan, white raisin, pecorino, champagne vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone

No reviews yet

New York Style - Omaha Nebraska
- 'It's the Water' -

The Sports Hall

No reviews yet

Every Fu@!king Game!

ROAST Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Real Coffee. Real People.

3618 Farnam St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston