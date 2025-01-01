Sauce Food Truck 456 Litchfield Street
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We believe good food starts with great ingredients. We believe serving great food is a labor of love; an expression to be shared with family and friends. With this belief, passion, and determination, Sauce embarks on a mission to cater to the local community with scrumptious meals, great service, and one-of-a-kind Sauces.
Location
456 Litchfield Street, Leominster, MA 01453