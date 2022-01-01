Go
Toast

Get Smashed

Come in or carry out and Get Smashed!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

850 Roosevelt Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Smasher in Training$7.99
FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. If you came here to GET SMASHED, the Smasher in Training is NOT for you! Here's why: When we first created our smasher, we tried it with only one patty and one slice of cheese. We quickly realized this would never be the crave-able masterpiece that would leave you so satisfied that you'd want to get smashed every day. And we can't be judged on one slab of meat alone. A minimum of TWO all beef patties and a minimum of TWO slices of gooey, melted cheese is where it's at! So unless you came here for a bread sandwich, we suggest you slap on some big people pants and order our Original Smasher! We promise not to tell the little ones that your smasher is better than theirs. We also promise not to tell them you were going to order a kids meal for yourself! You're Welcome! Kids smasher, One fresh ground beef smashed to perfection with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles on the side with fries & a drink.
Get Sauced - THC Ranch$0.69
Ranch$0.50
24oz Soda$2.25
Seasoned Waffle Fries$2.75
Impossible Original$11.99
The Original Smasher$7.99
Two fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with two slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
Monster Smasher$12.99
Four fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with four slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
Glenbard Smasher$9.99
Three fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with three slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
Beer Cheese$1.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

850 Roosevelt Rd

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
