Greeko's Grill & Cafe

We are an inviting restaurant with dishes for the whole family. We're known for our lamb gyro pitas and platters as well as our chicken and salmon souvlaki, shrimp, and even our burgers get rave reviews! We offer a wide selection of vegetarian options including veggie pita, plenty of salads, falafel, spinach pie (spanakopita) and hummus. Our customers love our creamy tzatziki, a cucumber sauce that makes everything better!"

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

217 W Main St • $$$

Avg 4.7 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Nachos$7.99
Fried pita triangles topped with tomato, onion, olives, jalapeno peppers, feta, and melted mozzarella, drizzled with our housemade tzatziki
Try it with lamb gyro or Greek Chicken
Hummus with Pita$6.99
Hummus is made with chickpeas and sesame sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil
Greek Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, and topped with our Greek potato salad. Served with our Greek Dressing.
Lamb Platter$12.99
Seasoned lamb gyro thinly sliced, served with Greeko’s seasoned rice and a side of tzatziki
Lamb Gyro Pita$9.99
Seasoned lamb gyro, thinly sliced and wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.
Spanikopita - Appetizer$6.99
Flaky phyllo dough stuffed with a creamy mixture of 5 kinds of cheeses and spinach. Made-from-scratch in our kitchen.
Served with a side of tzatziki
You can also choose spanakopita with a salad under Large Platters.
Greek Chicken Pita$8.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped on a warm pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and plenty of our made-from-scratch tzatziki sauce.
Greeko's Signature Salad
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, Pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, beets, topped with a scoop of Greek potato salad, and includes dolmades, pita bread, and Tzatziki.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$12.99
Seasoned chicken breast (skewered and charcoal grilled) served on a bed of Greeko's seasoned rice with a side of tzatziki
Greek Chicken Platter$11.99
Seasoned chicken, grilled on a flat top grill, served on Greeko's seasoned rice with pita triangles and a side of tzatziki.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

217 W Main St

Abingdon VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

