Little York Tavern & Pizza

In a building that was originally constructed in the 1835, The original Little York Tavern was established in 1981 on the corner of Little York Rd and North Dixie Dr. With the atmosphere of an old-time tavern, it was a well-known local hang-out for those seeking a good time with a laid-back atmosphere. In 1988, the addition of food came into the mix when a long-lost pizza recipe was brought back to life, and Little York Pizza was opened to supplement the Tavern business. Before long, Little York Pizza was a major draw to the people of Vandalia, Butler Township, and the North Dayton area.

In 1994 a game room was added on to the original building which allowed space for many more people than could occupy the old place. People came for the pool tables, the live music, the camaraderie, and of course, the PIZZA and sandwiches! Delivery of food was available for those in the area who wanted it at home without leaving home!



4120 Little York Road