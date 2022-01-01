Gettysburg American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Gettysburg
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Appalachian Brewing Company
70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Brewers Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
|Mile High Meatloaf
|$16.00
More about The Upper Crust
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Upper Crust
19 York St., Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Korean Spicy Wings
|$12.00
Eight fried chicken wings tossed in our special Korean sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$13.00
Oven-roasted cauliflower, pistachio pesto, and garlic bread crumbs.
|Light & Bright Salad
|$11.00
Bibb Lettuce, mixed greens, toasted pine nuts, fresh berries, pickled fennel, red wine dijon vinaigrette.
More about Gettysburg Eddie’s
CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gettysburg Eddie’s
217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
|Popular items
|Crab Pretzel
|$15.50
Crab Meat Blended with Cream Cheese, Dijon Mustard & White Wine. Served on a Baked Pretzel & topped with Melted Cheddar
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.50
10 Crispy Wings with Choice of Buffalo Ranch, Sweet Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, Sweet Red Chili, Hot or Honey BBQ Sauce on the side. Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
|Club Sandwich
|$12.50
Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese, BLT & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread