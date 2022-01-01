Gettysburg bars & lounges you'll love

The Upper Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Upper Crust

19 York St., Gettysburg

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean Spicy Wings$12.00
Eight fried chicken wings tossed in our special Korean sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Roasted Cauliflower$13.00
Oven-roasted cauliflower, pistachio pesto, and garlic bread crumbs.
Light & Bright Salad$11.00
Bibb Lettuce, mixed greens, toasted pine nuts, fresh berries, pickled fennel, red wine dijon vinaigrette.
More about The Upper Crust
Gettysburg Eddie’s image

CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gettysburg Eddie’s

217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg

Avg 3.9 (1703 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Pretzel$15.50
Crab Meat Blended with Cream Cheese, Dijon Mustard & White Wine. Served on a Baked Pretzel & topped with Melted Cheddar
Buffalo Wings$14.50
10 Crispy Wings with Choice of Buffalo Ranch, Sweet Teriyaki, Habanero Mango, Sweet Red Chili, Hot or Honey BBQ Sauce on the side. Choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch & Celery
Club Sandwich$12.50
Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef with Swiss Cheese, BLT & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread
More about Gettysburg Eddie’s
Blue & Gray Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg

Avg 4 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gettysburg

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Pierogies

Meatloaf

Fish And Chips

Nachos

