Brisket in Gettysburg

Gettysburg restaurants that serve brisket

Tex's Lone Star BBQ

985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg

Brisket Platter$25.00
10 oz / Texas Style / cut to order
More about Tex's Lone Star BBQ
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA

19 York St., Gettysburg

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Slow-smoked brisket, coleslaw, sweet and tangy sauce, on tasted brioche.
Prime Beef Brisket$18.00
Carved to order, tender and juicy sliced brisket. With your choice of two sauces.
More about The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA

