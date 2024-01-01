Brisket in Gettysburg
Gettysburg restaurants that serve brisket
Tex's Lone Star BBQ
985 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg
|Brisket Platter
|$25.00
10 oz / Texas Style / cut to order
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA
19 York St., Gettysburg
|BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Slow-smoked brisket, coleslaw, sweet and tangy sauce, on tasted brioche.
|Prime Beef Brisket
|$18.00
Carved to order, tender and juicy sliced brisket. With your choice of two sauces.