Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Gettysburg

Go
Gettysburg restaurants
Toast

Gettysburg restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Mela Kitchen image

 

Mela Kitchen

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Plain Cheese Pizza$11.00
three cheese / red sauce
More about Mela Kitchen
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Pizza$7.95
More about Appalachian Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Gettysburg

Teriyaki Salmon

Tacos

Cake

Quesadillas

Fried Pickles

Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Gettysburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston