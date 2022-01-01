Chili in Gettysburg
Gettysburg restaurants that serve chili
More about Mela Kitchen
Mela Kitchen
1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg
|Maple Chili Nuts
|$5.00
Cashew / Hazelnut / Peanut / Pumpkin Seed / Maple / Calabrian Chili / Butter / Salt
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Appalachian Brewing Company
259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg
|Campfire Chili Cup
|$5.50
|Campfire Chili Crock
|$7.00
More about Ernie's Texas Lunch
Ernie's Texas Lunch
58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
|Chili Con Carne
Our Chili is Just Spicy Enough, simmering Beans, Ground Beef, Chopped Onions and Tomato in Dark Chili Seasoning
More about Gettysburg Eddie’s
CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gettysburg Eddie’s
217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
|Bowl of Chili
|$7.00
Topped with Melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onions, Served with Grilled Garlic Bread