Chili in Gettysburg

Gettysburg restaurants
Gettysburg restaurants that serve chili

Mela Kitchen image

 

Mela Kitchen

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Maple Chili Nuts$5.00
Cashew / Hazelnut / Peanut / Pumpkin Seed / Maple / Calabrian Chili / Butter / Salt
More about Mela Kitchen
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Campfire Chili Cup$5.50
Campfire Chili Crock$7.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ernie's Texas Lunch

58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Con Carne
Our Chili is Just Spicy Enough, simmering Beans, Ground Beef, Chopped Onions and Tomato in Dark Chili Seasoning
More about Ernie's Texas Lunch
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gettysburg Eddie’s

217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg

Avg 3.9 (1703 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$7.00
Topped with Melted Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onions, Served with Grilled Garlic Bread
More about Gettysburg Eddie’s
O'Rorke's image

 

O'Rorke's

44 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Shrimp Wrap$15.00
deep fried shrimp, coleslaw, and sweet chili sauce
More about O'Rorke's

