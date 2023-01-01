Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Gettysburg

Go
Gettysburg restaurants
Toast

Gettysburg restaurants that serve french fries

French Fries image

 

Ernie's Texas Lunch

58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (829 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$0.00
Old Fashioned Golden Brown French Fried Idaho Potatoes, have them straight-up, or choose from a Variety of Delicious Toppers
Hot Hamburger Sandwich with French Fries$9.99
Two hamburger patties, grilled and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy
Hot Beef Sandwich with French Fries$9.99
Thinly sliced roast beef, heated and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy
More about Ernie's Texas Lunch
O'Rorke's image

 

O'Rorke's - 44 Steinwehr Avenue

44 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$2.00
More about O'Rorke's - 44 Steinwehr Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Gettysburg

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Nachos

Meatloaf

Fried Pickles

Cake

Hummus

Map

More near Gettysburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (89 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston