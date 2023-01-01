French fries in Gettysburg
Gettysburg restaurants that serve french fries
More about Ernie's Texas Lunch
Ernie's Texas Lunch
58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg
|French Fries
|$0.00
Old Fashioned Golden Brown French Fried Idaho Potatoes, have them straight-up, or choose from a Variety of Delicious Toppers
|Hot Hamburger Sandwich with French Fries
|$9.99
Two hamburger patties, grilled and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy
|Hot Beef Sandwich with French Fries
|$9.99
Thinly sliced roast beef, heated and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy