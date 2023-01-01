Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Gettysburg

Gettysburg restaurants
Toast

Gettysburg restaurants that serve hummus

Mela Kitchen image

 

Mela Kitchen

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus + Flatbread$7.00
More about Mela Kitchen
Hummus & Labneh image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA

19 York St., Gettysburg

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Labneh$10.00
Wood-fired pita and roasted garlic chickpea hummus with middle-eastern spices.
More about The Upper Crust & Borough BBQ - Gettysburg, PA

