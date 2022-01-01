Pretzels in Gettysburg

Gettysburg restaurants that serve pretzels

Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Gettysburg Chocolate Market image

 

Gettysburg Chocolate Market

9 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Christmas Sprinkle Pretzel$3.50
54682316-2fe5-4f38-9261-ceb972b1e859 image

CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gettysburg Eddie’s

217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg

Avg 3.9 (1703 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Pretzel$15.50
Crab Meat Blended with Cream Cheese, Dijon Mustard & White Wine. Served on a Baked Pretzel & topped with Melted Cheddar
O'Rorke's image

 

O'Rorke's

44 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Pretzel$16.00
baked soft pretzels topped with crab dip, cheese, and Old Bay
