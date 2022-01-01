Pretzels in Gettysburg
Gettysburg restaurants that serve pretzels
Appalachian Brewing Company
70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Appalachian Brewing Company
259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Gettysburg Chocolate Market
9 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg
|Christmas Sprinkle Pretzel
|$3.50
CHEESESTEAKS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Gettysburg Eddie’s
217 Steinwehr Ave, Gettysburg
|Crab Pretzel
|$15.50
Crab Meat Blended with Cream Cheese, Dijon Mustard & White Wine. Served on a Baked Pretzel & topped with Melted Cheddar