Cake in Getzville

Getzville restaurants
Getzville restaurants that serve cake

Nina's Custard image

 

Nina's Custard

2577 Millersport Hwy, Getzville

Takeout
8" Ice Cream Cake (12-14 people)$26.50
6" Ice Cream Cake (6-8 people)$20.50
More about Nina's Custard
Restaurant banner

 

Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122, Getzville

TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$5.49
More about Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

