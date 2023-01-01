Chicken wraps in Getzville
Getzville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Geico Cafe
Geico Cafe
300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Buffalo chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap
More about Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122
Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122
55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122, Getzville
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bleu cheese
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.29
Marinated chicken tenders tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.99
Marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, parsley, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce