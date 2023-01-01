Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Getzville

Go
Getzville restaurants
Toast

Getzville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Geico Cafe

300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.50
Buffalo chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato on a spinach wrap
More about Geico Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122, Getzville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bleu cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.29
Marinated chicken tenders tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.99
Marinated steak or chicken served with lettuce, parsley, tomato, and our homemade garlic sauce
More about Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

Browse other tasty dishes in Getzville

Pasta Salad

Nachos

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Tuna Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Getzville to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston