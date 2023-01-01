Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Getzville

Go
Getzville restaurants
Toast

Getzville restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Geico Cafe

300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about Geico Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122, Getzville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.29
More about Olympia Grill - 55 Crosspoint Pkwy, Ste 122

Browse other tasty dishes in Getzville

Nachos

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad

Paninis

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Getzville to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston