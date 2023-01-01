Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna sandwiches in
Getzville
/
Getzville
/
Tuna Sandwiches
Getzville restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Geico Cafe
300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville
No reviews yet
Tuna Sandwich
$6.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on wheat bread
More about Geico Cafe
Nina's Custard
2577 Millersport Hwy, Getzville
No reviews yet
Tuna Sandwich
$6.55
More about Nina's Custard
