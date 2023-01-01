Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Getzville

Getzville restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Geico Cafe

300 Crosspoint Parkway, Getzville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$6.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on wheat bread
More about Geico Cafe
Nina's Custard image

 

Nina's Custard

2577 Millersport Hwy, Getzville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$6.55
More about Nina's Custard

