Dessert & Ice Cream
Pink Boozy
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
574 Reviews
$
300 Canal St
New Orleans, LA 70130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
300 Canal St, New Orleans LA 70130
Nearby restaurants
TM Breads and Pastries
Come in and enjoy!
Le Chat Noir
Come in and enjoy!
Copper Vine
Thank you for your business!
All packaged wine and beer can be ordered over the phone for curbside pickup with your food order!
French Truck Coffee
Downtown's best coffee served in a light filled oasis