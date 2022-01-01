Great Falls Brewing Co.
Great Falls Brewing Company
#weareinyourcorner
75 Main St.
Popular Items
Location
75 Main St.
Canaan CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Industry Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy our American style cuisine in a re developed modern industrial atmosphere
Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851
Come on in and enjoy!
Bakin Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
White Hart Provisions Delivery Box
Order by Monday for Thursday Delivery
***DISCLAIMER: We will do our best to honor the delivery time, but orders are delivered on Thursday between 12pm-5pm***