Go
Toast

Great Falls Brewing Co.

Great Falls Brewing Company
#weareinyourcorner

75 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PB Happy Camper CROWLER$20.00
Ix Chel Coffee Milk Stout 4pk$17.00
Lazy Hazy NEIPA 4pk$19.00
BBA Black Is Beautiful CROWLER$20.00
Uno Mas Mexican Lager 4pk$12.00
Sneaky Sneaky IIPA CROWLER$19.00
PB Happy Camper S'mores Stout 4pk$17.50
Canaan Mountain Lager 6pk$11.00
Bear Mountain Brown 4pk$13.00
Sneaky DIPA 10oz$7.00
See full menu

Location

75 Main St.

Canaan CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Industry Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our American style cuisine in a re developed modern industrial atmosphere

Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bakin Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

White Hart Provisions Delivery Box

No reviews yet

Order by Monday for Thursday Delivery
***DISCLAIMER: We will do our best to honor the delivery time, but orders are delivered on Thursday between 12pm-5pm***

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston