Gathering Grounds Coffee

Coffee Shop with pastries & paninis

13501 Hwy 52

Popular Items

Iced Breve
Espresso and half & half over ice
Available in 16oz or 24oz
Hot Latte$3.50
Espresso and steamed milk
Available in 12oz or 16oz
Blended Latte
Your choice of flavor, Espresso and half & half blended with ice
Available in 16oz or 24oz
Iced Latte
Your choice of flavor, Espresso and cold milk over ice
Available in 16oz or 24oz
Iced Macchiato
Flavor, milk, espresso over ice
Available in 16oz or 24oz
Breakfast Panini$6.57
Flaky croissant, Egg, Bacon, Gouda cheese, Avocado (Opt)
Hot Tea$1.55
Hot Breve
Espresso and steamed half and half
Available in 12oz or 16oz
Cheese Braid$2.79
Cream cheese filled pastry with lemon icing
Cinnamon Roll$2.13
Made in house with freshly ground wheat, and drenched in our special maple espresso icing.
Location

13501 Hwy 52

Versailles MO

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Shakers at Millstone

Family owned and operated barbecue restaurant on the Lake of the Ozarks at Millstone Marina. Located at the 6.5 mm by water or 18086 Highway O, Gravois Mills, MO by land. Although BBQ is the main attraction, we will also be serving pizza, pasta, subs, and more to please the entire family! Soft serve ice cream or a skillet cookie for dessert will round out your family meal! Full service bar with beers on tap or in cans available to quench your thirst on those hot summer days! Be sure to stop by and fill your belly before or after your long day at the Lake!

Bend Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

The Barn-B-Que Smokehouse

At The Barn-B-Que you will find a genuine down-home on the farm pit bbq experience in a 160 year old Ohio barn. Our meats are smoked low and slow and have that melt in your mouth delicious smoky flavor we all love.

Rojas Fusion Taco's

Were we bring a piece of Mexico City to you!

