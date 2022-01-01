Gathering Grounds Coffee

Shakers at Millstone

Family owned and operated barbecue restaurant on the Lake of the Ozarks at Millstone Marina. Located at the 6.5 mm by water or 18086 Highway O, Gravois Mills, MO by land. Although BBQ is the main attraction, we will also be serving pizza, pasta, subs, and more to please the entire family! Soft serve ice cream or a skillet cookie for dessert will round out your family meal! Full service bar with beers on tap or in cans available to quench your thirst on those hot summer days! Be sure to stop by and fill your belly before or after your long day at the Lake!

