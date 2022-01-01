Go
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

241 S Oregon St • $

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada$4.50
Carnitas$4.50
Pescado$4.50
Pollo Asado$4.50
Pollo Verde$4.50
Cuban Crisis Taco$4.95
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Camerones$4.50
Al Pastor$4.50
Birria Queso$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

241 S Oregon St

Chandler AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
