Go
Main picView gallery

Ghetti's Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

165 Tazewell St.

Wytheville, VA 24382

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

165 Tazewell St., Wytheville VA 24382

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creek Bottom Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
307 Meadow St Galax, VA 24333
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Bluefield VA
orange starNo Reviews
535 Commerce Drive Bluefield, VA 24605
View restaurantnext
Casa Familia Bluefield - 4025 College Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4025 College Ave Bluefield, VA 24605
View restaurantnext
The RailYard
orange star4.7 • 354
530 Raleigh St Bluefield, WV 24701
View restaurantnext
The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee
orange star4.5 • 112
517 Commerce Street Bluefield, WV 24701
View restaurantnext
Drake's Place
orange starNo Reviews
520 Federal Street Bluefield, WV 24701
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Wytheville

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Boone

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ghetti's Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston