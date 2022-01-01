Ghetti's Cafe
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
165 Tazewell St., Wytheville VA 24382
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Familia Bluefield - 4025 College Ave
No Reviews
4025 College Ave Bluefield, VA 24605
View restaurant