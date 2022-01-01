Go
1622 Ocean Park Blvd.

Kale W Butternut Squash Salad
Kale, fennel, radish, lemon juice, pickled red onions, ricotta salata, sunflower seeds, apple, lemon citronette.
Fungi & Truffle$22.00
Parmigiano crema, fontina d'aosta, carmelized onions, ricotta, market mushrooms
New York 18" Margherita Pizza$28.00
18' Pomodoro, fior di latte, basil, parmigiano
Polpette$17.00
Beef & Pork Meatballs, Pomodoro, Ricotta, Garlic Bread
Squash Blossom$23.00
Squash Blossom, Nduja, zucchini, chili, castelvetrano olives, fermented honey
Spartacus$22.00
Pomodoro sauce, house made fennel sausage, izzo pepperoni, red onion, black beldi olives, garlic, Fresno chili.
Margherita$18.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, extra virgin olive oil, fior di latte, parmesan
Chicken Parmegiano$21.00
Breaded Mary's chicken breast, marinara, parmegiano regiano, basil, olive oil
Cacio e Pepe$21.00
parmesan crema, pecorino romano, ricotta, roasted garlic, black pepper
Caesar Salad$16.00
Baby gem lettuce, Sourdough croutons, Caesar dressing, Parmegiano chesse
1622 Ocean Park Blvd.

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Byrdie's Rotisserie

Delicious rotisserie chicken like you've never had it before! Order it whole, halved, quartered! We have salads, bowls, sandwiches, & combos. Choose from a variety of sides--brussel sprout, cauliflower, carrot, sweet potato, french fries and more!

Piccolo Santa Monica

Reviving and old Westside favorite! Chef Antonio Mure is back at it with Piccolo.

Milo SRO

We're the little sister to Milo & Olive and a "standing room only" pizza parlor, specializing in New York-Style, Gluten-Free and Sicilian Pizzas, whole and by-the-slice. Everything is made with really great ingredients, like 100% organic flour and tomatoes, non-GMO mozzarella, sustainably-sourced artisan meats and only organic veggies from local farmers. We've also got Calzones, Fresh Salads, Mini Garlic Knots and more!

The Penmar

Delicious food. Fun vibes. Gorgeous sunset.

