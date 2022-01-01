Go
Ghost Chicken Cincinnati

Now available for delivery, our chicken sandwiches + sides are sure to make you a Ghost Chicken believer.

701 Broadway Street

Popular Items

Ghost Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our crispy fried chicken sandwich covered in our Ghost Pepper Sauce with spicy mayo, pickles and ghost slaw on a toasted Martins roll.
Fries$4.00
Deluxe Sandwich$11.00
Crispy fried chicken, house-made ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles and bacon topped with a fried egg on a toasted Martins roll.
S&S Sandwich$10.00
Crispy fried chicken sandwich tossed in a Sweet and Spicy sauce, topped with dill ranch and jalapeno slaw on a toasted Martins roll.
701 Broadway Street

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
