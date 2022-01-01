Go
Ghost King Thai

Thai Fried Chicken by award winning Chefs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette

1704 Washington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Som Tum (Green Papaya Salad)$5.75
Green papaya salad with long beans and tomato served in a baggie, Thai street food style
12 PC HOT THAI FRIED CHICKEN BUCKET$60.00
12 chicken thighs topped with your choice of sauce and a fistful of fried garlic
8 PC HOT THAI FRIED CHICKEN BUCKET$40.00
8 chicken thighs topped with your choice of sauce and a fistful of fried garlic
Ghost King Mai Tai$14.00
Mekhong rum, Orgeat, Thai spiced syrup, orange, lime
Sticky Rice$4.95
Served in a baggie, Thai street food style
BOX MEAL HOT$21.00
2 Pieces Hot Thai Fried Chicken with our famous Thai chili jam (contains shellfish), Som Tum (Green Papaya Salad), Sticky Rice, Shrimp Chips. Sides served in a baggie, Bangkok street food style
4 PC HOT THAI FRIED CHICKEN BUCKET$20.00
4 chicken thighs topped with your choice of sauce and a fistful of fried garlic
HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
Shrimp Chips$4.95
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
Location

1704 Washington Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
