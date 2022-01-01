Go
Toast

Ghost Quesadilla

Order online and come in to pickup your food.

TACOS • SALADS

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1 • $

Avg 4.4 (446 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.75
Jack Cheese, 4oz Hamburger, Chopped Onion and chopped Pickle, Jalapenos, Ketchup and Mustard.
SW Steak Nachos$10.99
Carne Asada$10.35
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$10.35
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Jalapeno.
Crunchy Chicken Tacos$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro on crunchy shells.
Caribbean Chicken Tacos (3)$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapple/Mango Salsa (Pineapple, Mango, Cucumber, Red Onion and Jalapeno) and topped with Radish Sprouts.
Blackened Caribbean Shrimp Tacos$10.95
Blackened Shrimp topped with Mango/Pineapple Salsa (Mango, Pineapple. Jalapenos, Red Onions and Cucumber) then topped with fresh radish sprouts and served with Sour Cream.
Mac N’ Cheese Tacos$10.95
Homemade Mac N Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno on flour tortilla shells. 3 in total.
Jalapeno Popper Taco$10.35
(3) Soft Shell tacos featuring a homemade Jalapeno Popper topped with smoked bacon, Millers Smoked Pork and topped with freshly chopped Red Onions. Seriously might be the best taco know to man!
Zombie Dust$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1

Newburgh IN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ghost Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prime Time Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Our upscale sports bar is the perfect place for one of our world class appetizers and a ice cold beer and catching the game or celebrating any occasion with Steak or Prime Rib and a bottle of wine, or sip on one of our 36 bourbons!

Cleo's Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches

No reviews yet

Breakfast & Lunch.
Soup, Salad, Sandwiches and a large selection of Baked Goods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston