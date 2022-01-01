Go
Toast

Ghost Sports Bar

Come in and enjoy!

4222 Bell Road Suite 2

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4222 Bell Road Suite 2

Newburgh IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ghost Quesadilla

No reviews yet

Order online and come in to pickup your food.

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prime Time Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Our upscale sports bar is the perfect place for one of our world class appetizers and a ice cold beer and catching the game or celebrating any occasion with Steak or Prime Rib and a bottle of wine, or sip on one of our 36 bourbons!

Cleo's Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches

No reviews yet

Breakfast & Lunch.
Soup, Salad, Sandwiches and a large selection of Baked Goods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston