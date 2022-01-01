Go
Ghost Taco

178 park avenue

Popular Items

Garden Veggie Burrito$11.95
Grilled assorted veggies, rice, strawberry-guacamole, pineapple pico, & lime crema
Gluten Free Flourless Choc Cake$7.50
Asian pork Tacos$6.00
Steak Burrito$15.95
Tender Sliced Hanger Steak, rice, pico, cheddar & chipotle ranch
Thai Chili Calamari Taco$6.25
Lightly Fried Calamari, tossed in sweet Thai Chili Sauce, cabbage slaw
Chicken Tinga Taco$5.95
Pulled Chicken, pico, green tomatillo sauce
Barbacoa Brisket taco$6.25
Shredded barbacoa beef brisket, cheddar cheese, pineapple pico, pickled radish and lime crema
Chicken Tinga Nachos$11.95
Pulled Stewed Chicken, on a bed of tortilla chips ,with pico, green tomatillo sauce, jalapeño cheddar sauce , chipotle ranch drizzle. gluten free
Roasted Cauliflower Taco$6.00
Roasted cauliflower , Cabbage Slaw, Cotija cheese and Chimichurri sauce (garlic oil parsley)
Tres Leche Cake$6.00
Location

AMITYVILLE NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
